Senior living development named for longtime Missouri lawmaker Phil Curls is opening

A grand opening is planned next week for a new 54-unit senior living development near Blue Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.
Brinshore Development LLC is the developer, and the project is named for Phil Curls, who served in the Missouri General Assembly for more than 25 years and was a founding member of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Foundation. Curls died in May 2007.
Mayor Sly James will join members of Curls’ family and other dignitaries at a grand opening ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The $9.9 million Curls Manor development, 3900 E. 52nd St., has 54 one- and two-bedroom units designed for people ages 55 and older. Financing for the development was provided by the Missouri Housing Development Commission, the city of Kansas City, JP Morgan Chase and Sugar Creek Capital. Landon Bone Baker designed the building and Taliaferro and Browne was the civil engineer. Straub Construction Co. was the general contractor.
Residents have already moved into 14 of the units, and 25 more are leased. Fifteen units are still available
Phoenix Family Services will provide full-time supportive services for residents.
