Senior living development named for longtime Missouri lawmaker Phil Curls is opening

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes Pause

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

3:45 March and prayer vigil for Olathe shooting victims

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally