Missouri Democratic chairman calls on Greitens to condemn Trump’s comments about war

The chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to condemn President Donald Trump’s comments that the U.S. no longer fights wars to win.
“I have to say, when I was young, in high school and college, everybody used to say that we never lost a war,” Trump said during a Monday speech to the nation’s governors. “We never lost a war. You remember…And now we never win a war. We never win. And we don’t fight to win.”
Stephen Webber, the Missouri Democratic Party chairman, a former Marine who served two tours in Iraq, demanded that Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and a Republican, rebuke Trump’s comments.
“Eric Greitens ran as this outsider who was going to tell the truth. And he just sat there. Didn’t say anything as the president again insulted the troops,” Webber said in a phone call Monday.
“Friends of mine were killed there. Guys in my squad were wounded. For him to say we didn’t fight to win, I find really insulting,” said Webber, who served as a squad leader in Fallujah in 2007.
Greitens’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Webber said that Greitens has an obligation to condemn Trump’s remarks.
“He was five feet away from the guy,” Webber said. “Everyone wants to speak up for the troops when it’s easy. But when the president insults them I understand it’s hard.”
