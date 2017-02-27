Missouri Democratic chairman calls on Greitens to condemn Trump’s comments about war

1:41 Watch AT&T's 'Cell on Wings' (or COW) in action Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:24 Raw footage: Purinton makes first court appearance

2:05 Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner-Edgerton High School

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:35 Mayor of Olathe and addresses the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill