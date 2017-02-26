Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Parking, bikes and budgets, plus bond package

City government discussions this week cover everything from parking to bikes to the city’s budget, plus the April 4 bond election is never far from elected leaders’ minds. The election is five weeks away, and groups are mobilizing to both support and oppose the ballot measures.
A reminder to readers: This weekly beatnote isn’t just for City Hall news junkies. It’s intended to reveal some of what’s going on behind the walls of City Hall, plus reach out to the broader community. If you know of key public planning meetings, events, project openings, debates or Kansas City forums, feel free to forward them to lhorsley@kcstar.com or tweet me @lynnhorsley, and this is one way to get that information out.
Monday, Feb. 27
The Parking and Transportation Commission meets at 11:30 a.m., 10th floor of City Hall, to discuss a host of ongoing parking and transportation challenges affecting the city.
The Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets, 4:30 p.m. at the Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave., to talk about the bike plan process update, a variety of road improvements throughout the city, and the Beyond the Loop study.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
It’s another Missouri Supreme Court opinion hand-down date. We’re still watching for a ruling out of the St. Louis minimum wage case that may shed light on Kansas City’s power to raise the local minimum wage above the state-set minimum of $7.70 per hour. The City Council has just agreed to put a proposal on the August Kansas City ballot that tries to raise the minimum wage to $10 by this September, and then gradually to $15 by 2022.
Wednesday, March 1
Various council committees meet, and the agendas are here.
The Finance Committee considers the Linwood Shopping Center project, takes testimony on the city’s 2017-2018 budget proposal, and discusses the city’s hopes to promote socially responsible banking with its new banking contract.
Thursday, March 2
Beginning at 1 p.m., the City Council hears department budget requests on the 10th floor of City Hall. Thursday’s hearing starts with the police and fire departments, which are slated to get the bulk of the increases this year, largely to pay salary increases as the result of labor negotiations with management. There’s also a hefty projected increase for fire overtime.
Saturday, March 4
The City Council and city budget staff will hold the last of their Saturday public hearings to discuss the new budget proposal. The hearing is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd Street.
The council adopts a new budget March 23, and it takes effect May 1. This year’s budget discussions are likely to focus on skyrocketing public safety costs.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
