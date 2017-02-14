Roy Blunt on Michael Flynn investigation: ‘I’m concerned about all of this’

Roy Blunt of Missouri and other top Republican senators said Tuesday that they expect Congress to investigate the circumstances leading up to the resignation of Michael Flynn as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told reporters it is “highly likely” the Senate Intelligence Committee will want to examine the matter as part of a broader probe into Russian meddling in the United States political system — a sensitive topic that has lingered over Republicans since Trump’s election victory.
Blunt, a member of the committee, said there were many unanswered questions about Flynn’s behavior.
Blunt said testimony from Flynn would be well within the scope of the existing Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian efforts to influence the election.
Blunt said he respected Flynn but understood his resignation.
“As I understand this, Gen. Flynn misled the vice president, and that’s just unacceptable in that job,” Blunt said. “It doesn’t take away from his decades of service to the country. This is a job that uniquely you have to have absolute credibility in.”
Asked whether he was concerned that Trump knew about Flynn’s deception of the vice president weeks ago, but only asked for his resignation after the news became public, Blunt said that was a question for the White House.
“I’m concerned about all of this,” he said.
Democrats went further than Republicans, calling for the creation of a separate commission to scrutinize not only the latest revelations about Flynn but also whether they implicate other members of the Trump administration. Many Democrats and some Republicans have voiced concerns that the Trump administration is too cozy with the Russians.
The Washington Post contributed to this report.
