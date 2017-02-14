Missouri doesn’t have to reveal source of lethal injection drugs, appeals court rules

Missouri prison officials are not obligated to publicly reveal the source of the state’s lethal injection drugs, a Missouri appellate court ruled Tuesday.
The decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, overturned a trial court ruling last March that said the state violated the Sunshine Law by withholding documents that would identify pharmacists who supplied the prison system with the drugs used in executions.
At issue is whether the law that protects the identity of the state’s execution team applies to those who supply the drugs. The appeals court found that it did.
Tuesday’s decision is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle that has drawn in several news organizations and civil liberties groups that have sought information about how the state carries out lethal injections. The source of the drugs is of interest to critics of the death penalty, and similar litigation has played out in other states.
Missouri prison officials said they would not comment on the decision Tuesday because it remains under litigation.
Bernie Rhodes, the Kansas City attorney who represents The Kansas City Star, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Associated Press and other media organizations in the case, said Tuesday that the appeals court was wrong to conclude that the pharmacists are covered by the state’s “black hood law.”
Missouri law protects the identities of the execution team, defining the team as “those persons who administer lethal gas or lethal chemicals and those persons, such as medical personnel, who provide direct support” for the execution.
The pharmacists supplying the drugs are not present at the prison during the execution and may never have been at the prison, Rhodes said.
“We believe to directly assist, you have to be there,” Rhodes said. “Selling the drugs is no different … from selling the syringes or the gurney or the light bulbs in the execution chamber.” But no one has asserted that the suppliers of those other items are provided anonymity by the law.
The plaintiff attorneys in the case are discussing an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.
Plaintiffs in the case include the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, former Democratic legislator Joan Bray and the Guardian US news agency.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments