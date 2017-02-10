Concealed carry is OK in Missouri Capitol; Kansas House tries its own tax plan

1:55 Inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum: The Science of Art Conservation Pause

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

2:48 Crick Camera Shop' neon sign from 1946 will be saved

0:46 KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

0:53 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline