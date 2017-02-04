Protests disrupt town-hall meeting on immigration hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

An immigration town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II Saturday at Kansas City's Manual Technical Center brought out hundreds, filling the auditorium and spilling over into another room. Meant as an informational gathering for people concerned and fearful about President Donald Trump's executive order of a targeted travel ban and other issues related to immigration and refugees, panelists answered questions and people told personal stories. The meeting was disrupted by protesters.