Missouri Gov. Greitens attends D.C. gathering of some of the world’s richest people

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack Pause

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:25 Prince William and Kate's creepy thank-you to Canada

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

4:30 Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson has a fan in Dierks Bentley

2:38 KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order

1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end