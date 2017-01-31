Missouri Gov. Greitens attends D.C. gathering of some of the world’s richest people

After a Saturday visit with Vice President Mike Pence in the White House, Gov. Eric Greitens spent the evening rubbing elbows with some of the wealthiest people in the world.
Greitens, a Republican, attended the annual Alfalfa Club dinner Saturday night. The gala is described by the Washington Post as a gathering of “some of the richest and most powerful people in the world” and “the most insidery bastion of inside Washington.”
“The only thing richer than the lobster bisque,” the Post says, “will be the tycoons pressing the flesh with Supreme Court justices and Senate committee chairmen.”
The dinner is the club’s annual get-together, and each member can invite two guests. Microsoft’s Bill Gates, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, investor Warren Buffett, Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos were among those in attendance.
Greitens was spotted mingling at the event Saturday night, and his name was included among other attendees in the program.
This year’s event garnered attention when President Donald Trump decided not to attend, becoming the first president to skip the event in the first year of his term since 1993. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner attended, along with Pence and other White House staff.
Greitens did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier in the day, Greitens met with Pence at the White House.
In a statement to McClatchy White House Correspondent Anita Kumar, Pence’s spokesman said the vice president and Greitens “discussed opportunities for the state and federal government to work together to create jobs in Missouri, lifting burdensome federal regulations from business that are crushing job growth like ObamaCare, and issues important to all states such as improving schools and infrastructure.”
