After blistering report faults Kansas’ Medicaid program, state officials respond

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil Pause

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:08 Implosion brings down CenturyLink office building in Overland Park

2:45 Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer

1:55 D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

5:00 Becoming Yordano: A trip to the backroads of the Dominican Republic

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

1:08 One-minute scouting report of Super Bowl LI

2:45 Royals fans gather at Kauffman Stadium to honor Yordano Ventura