News
Sports
Business
Food
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Obituaries
News
All News
Local news
Crime
Politics
The Buzz
C. W. Gusewelle
Nation & World
913
816 North
Homicide KC
Community Faces
Mary Sanchez
Eyewitness
Weird News
Video
Photos
Sports
All Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Royals photos
Sporting KC
FC Kansas City
Kansas
Missouri
K-State
High School
Scores & Stats
NASCAR
Outdoors
NBA
Blogs & Columns
K Zone
Judging the Royals
Red Zone
The Full 90
Campus Corner
For Pete's Sake
Sam Mellinger
Vahe Gregorian
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Steve Rose
Mary Sanchez
Public Editor
Midwest Voices
As I See It
Submit a Letter
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ink
Events
Arts & Culture
Music
Back to Rockville
Comics
Stargazing
Puzzles & Games
Movies
Horoscopes
Arts
TV
Restaurants
Books
Star TV listings
Business
All Business
Cityscape
Development
Workplace
Personal Finance
National/International
Technology
Kids & Money
Project: Downtown KC's revival
Living
All Living
Chow Town
Eat & Drink
House & Home
Jenee Osterheldt
KC Gardens
Advice columns
Faith
Travel
Family
Apps & Mobile
True Blue app
Red Zone Extra
Star news apps
Extra Time KC
E-Star
Shopping
Cars
Contests
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Rentals
All Classifieds
Place an ad
All Classifieds
Spaces KC
KC Weddings
Contact us
Government & Politics
January 20, 2017 11:08 AM
Trump calls for 'America first' in inaugural address
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
5:02
A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City
Pause
1:35
Catching up with pro football Hall of Famer Will Shields
1:27
Kansas City area women head to D.C. for Women’s March on Washington
2:45
Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer
1:18
Chen sets record at U.S. Figure Skating Championship
2:49
Five questions with Mitch McConnell
1:30
Trump family arrives at St. John's Church
5:17
From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history
0:43
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television
0:53
Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Government & Politics
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
Government & Politics
Trump inauguration: KC watches — or not — as era begins
Riding along with Kansas Citians going to the Women’s March on Washington
George H.W. Bush, wife remain hospitalized in Houston
Democrats block Pompeo CIA confirmation vote amid Trump’s feud with intel
Protesters greet inauguration visitors with signs and chants
Editor's Choice Videos
Comments