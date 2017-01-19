Last-minute compromise emerges with Kansas City Council’s bond proposal

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved Pause

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

2:40 How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships