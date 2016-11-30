Kansas delegation wants Medicare changes, but they won’t say ‘privatize’

2:06 Workers protest to demand better wages Pause

1:02 UMKC students join Fight for $15 march and 15-minute rally

1:23 Trash collection suffers from driver shortage

2:04 Deputy Fire Chief updates on rescue from trench collapse in KC

0:43 KC police block street after officer-involved shooting

4:55 Kris Kobach: Trump's false claim about millions voting illegally is 'absolutely correct'

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:35 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: More on Tyreek Hill's award

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief