Brownback says no furloughs, layoffs in his budget proposal

Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration says he won’t propose furloughs or layoffs of state workers in his January budget proposal.
Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby tells The Topeka Capital-Journal that Brownback intends to propose a budget that will make layoffs and furloughs unnecessary. The state is facing a $350 million budget shortfall.
Kansas Organization of State Employees director Rebecca Proctor says the potential for layoffs or furloughs concerns the group.
The Brownback administration moved earlier this year to alter policies for state employee layoffs, rehiring and performance evaluations, but some of the proposed changes were shelved after feedback.
