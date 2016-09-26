Possible cuts at KU, KU Med total around $23 million

4:17 Deep Background: Dissecting the Clinton, Trump campaigns ahead of first debate Pause

2:17 Clay Chastain outlines reasons for light rail

3:16 Donald Trump draws the ire of Nancy Kassebaum at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

1:34 What is the Clean Air Rule 2016?

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.

1:38 Election Rewind: Clinton is back, so is the obsession with Trump's hair

2:27 Kansas Association Of School Boards Talked About Upcoming School Budgets in Kansas

0:25 Sen. Jamilah Nasheed joins Colin Kaepernick in protest during Missouri veto session

2:25 Kemper Arena secured historic designation

5:49 Hillary Clinton mixes faith and politics at National Baptist Convention in KC