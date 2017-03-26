Mexican bullfighter is gored where the sun don’t shine

A Mexican bullfighter is recovering from reconstructive surgery after a bull gored him in the backside last weekend.
Antonio Romero was fighting Caporal in Plaza Mexico when he was knocked down and gored twice. The second time, the horn pierced Romero’s anus.
SB Nation reports that 11.8 inches of Romero’s rectum was damaged. The surgery was Monday.
Surgeon Rafael Vázquez Bayod spoke with Univision:
“The goring is very serious, very serious, a very, very severe injury in the anorectal region. It was a very powerful horn that completely destroyed the anal sphincter and seriously damaged the rectum.”
Romero, 38, was upbeat as he recovered in the hospital.
#AntonioRomero "Tengo fe e ilusión en volver a sentir y demostrar que quiero ser alguien importante en la fiesta brava" pic.twitter.com/0XDS1vwR9o— NTR Toros (@ntrtoros) March 22, 2017
In a New York Daily News report, Romero said, “I have faith and hope in returning to feel, and show, that I can be someone important in the fiesta brava.”
Romero had been teasing Caporal, which means Leader, with a red cloth called a muleta.
The bullfighter lost his footing as the bull caught his arm, leaving his backside exposed.
And that’s when the bull exacted his very violent revenge.
Here is a link to a photo on Twitter, but beware: It is gruesome.
