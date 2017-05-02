Fiona the premature hippo calf is finally thriving, and she has a huge fan club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias 2:30 New viruses add to danger from ticks 1:44 From high school dropout to college track star 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 1:15 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts 1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands 4:47 New Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You've got to find ways to win' 2:38 Ned Yost on Royals' struggles: 'These guys have all been through it' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ baby hippopotamus is swimming closer to outdoor adventures. The zoo released video showing an underwater view of Fiona getting used to a deeper pool. She will ultimately need to navigate seven-foot deep water in the indoor pool before heading outside. YouTube/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful