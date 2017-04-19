Photographer’s stunning time-lapse film catches storms over Kansas, eight other states

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city Pause 0:25 Rare white squirrel spotted in Mississippi park 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:38 American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines 4:18 What do to if you meet a mountain lion 1:22 YMCA hires former Cerner executive: 'I think there’s a lot of great things I can do at the Y.' 0:44 Royals manager Ned Yost talks offensive struggles 1:30 Manager Ned Yost on the Royals' walk-off win over the Angels 0:46 Spilling sewage into the Missouri River 2:25 What every girl needs, an outdoor fountain flowing with soda pop Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Blood. Sweat. Tears. Joy. That's what this spring was for me. The miles, the grind, the failing, the epic days missed, the lack of sleep, the jubilation, the friendships strengthened, and the time away from my family. And when the chasing was all done...wondering, was worth it all? Heck yeah it was. Mike Olbinski