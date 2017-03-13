People are disgusted by man defiling ‘Fearless Girl’ statue on Wall Street

A photo of a man performing a simulated sex act on the new “Fearless Girl” statue on Wall Street has gone viral because people are so disgusted by it.
The statue is of a young girl standing with her hands on her hips, head held high, staring down Wall Street’s iconic “Charging Bull” statue.
State Street Global Advisors installed it on the eve of International Women’s Day last week as a call for gender equality in the workplace.
On Thursday night architectural designer Alexis Kaloyanides and her friends went to see the statue and found a small crowd gathered, admiring it, she told Inside Edition.
But then, “some Wall Street finance broseph,” she wrote on Facebook, appeared and started having pretend-sex with the statue.
“We started talking about the statue, a little girl about 5 or 6 years old proudly posed with the statue for a picture, it was just a nice moment,” she told Inside Edition.
“These three young men came along, and at first they were hanging off the bull … and then this one guy rushed up and started grinding against the statue of the girl, being lewd and totally inappropriate.”
People started shouting at the man, who just laughed and joked with his friends, she said. Kaloyanides took a photo, posted it on Facebook and Instagram and invited the public to share it. And thousands did.
The photo has stirred outrage among many who have seen it.
“I want to throw up,” wrote one woman responding to Kaloyanides’ Facebook post.
“I knew this would happen,” wrote another woman. “My first reaction when I heard about the statue was, ‘Oh my gosh that’s so awesome!’ And my second reaction was, ‘That is totally going to get disrespected by men.’
“And here we are. A statue of a little girl, a sign of female empowerment, getting humped by some guy. This is why we can’t have nice things.”
@Independent ok. Let eveybody see him all around the world ... his colleagues, friends, spouse, parents ...— The Weasel (@Weaselsburrow) March 12, 2017
@NYCFirstLady @NYMag His mother must be so proud.— Joanne Marusich (@jojomar1960) March 11, 2017
New York City’s first lady, Chirlane McCray, tweeted about it. So did her husband, Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Simulating sexual assault — especially on a statue of a very young girl — is not funny. https://t.co/q8Ak3WOuez— Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) March 11, 2017
This is rape culture. https://t.co/Eswp46lebT— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 11, 2017
“He was gone within 20 seconds, but it just ruined the mood of the scene,” Kaloyanides told Inside Edition.
“There were people there talking about empowering children and women and for then to have this 20-something showing his entitlement, defiling the statue … it was utterly revolting.”
Some people are saying the statue, which was not meant to be permanent, needs to stay put, especially now.
@NYCFirstLady @daveweigel All the more reason to make this installation permanent.— Ted Philips (@TedPhilips) March 11, 2017
Comments