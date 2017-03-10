Police: Batz brothers’ battle in the buff terrorizes apartment complex

Residents of an Indiana apartment complex will likely never forget the day the Batz brothers battled in the buff.
Indianapolis police arrested Noah Batz, 24, and his younger brother Timothy, 21, after finding them walking around naked in a parking lot of the Lighthouse Landings apartments on the city’s south side Sunday afternoon, according to police.
The two had terrorized residents as they jumped on cars in the parking lot and yelled profanities at passersby, broke into vehicles and assaulted residents, according to police and eyewitness reports.
The brothers were naked all the while.
When police arrived they found the door to Timothy’s apartment open, which apparently was ground zero for the bedlam.
Police found broken glass, broken dishes, clothes strewn everywhere and blood on several of the walls, according to court documents. They also found a green, leafy substance, possibly marijuana, reports the Indianapolis Star.
Noah reportedly told police they had smoked mushrooms and that his brother had smoked pot.
Witnesses described a scene of utter mayhem.
One woman told police she had left her apartment and heard screaming when she saw the brothers “completely naked” on top of each other on the sidewalk.
She said Noah chased her to her car and punched her in the forehead, court documents show. She escaped and called police.
The assistant manager of the complex told police she saw the brothers grab each other’s heads and “passionately begin making out with one another” before Noah ran at her, too, screaming that he was going to kill her.
Police say the brothers broke into and damaged several parked cars. One, a 2013 Ford Mustang, belonged to Bader Abuzaid.
“I woke up hearing my friend say, ‘Hey, someone’s stealing your car,’ ” Abuzaid told RTV 6 in Indianapolis. “So I woke up, and started freaking out and saw two white naked men.”
The brothers Batz did not go quietly, police said.
Timothy reportedly pulled at the legs of the officer arresting him and a bystander stepped in to help. Police used a stun gun on Noah, who reportedly approached one officer with balled-up fists, shouting.
The brothers face a lengthy list of charges including battery, resisting law enforcement, public nudity, criminal mischief, attempted auto theft, possession of marijuana, obscene performance and incest.
Both are scheduled for pretrial conference on May 8, the Star reported.
Comments