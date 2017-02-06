You can buy a Cheeto that looks like Harambe for $100,000 or so

How much do people still miss Harambe?
On Monday, someone on eBay bid nearly $100,000 for a “rare” Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like the famous gorilla.
Bids started at $11.99 on Jan. 28. As of Monday, the highest of more than 100 bids had reached $99,999. Bidding ends early Tuesday morning.
“I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla,” says the seller, Valuestampsinc, identified as an eBay member since Sept. 28, 2008 with 137 positive reviews.
“This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!”
Harambe was a 17-year-old Western lowland gorilla living at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. In May 2016, a young boy climbed into the gorilla enclosure at the zoo, where Harambe grabbed and dragged him.
A zoo worker shot and killed Harambe, fearing for the little boy’s safety. Harambe’s death became international news, memes celebrated his life and fans have mourned him ever since.
The Cheeto for sale measures about 1 1/2 inches in length, says the seller.
The Cheetos bag is not included.
Comments