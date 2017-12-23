More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 3:02

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 2:12

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:32

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

  • Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

    Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy
Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

Nation & World

Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 23, 2017 11:29 AM

Two best friends who say they love each other — “as friends” — got hitched on Friday in Dublin.

But instead of marrying for love, they did it out of financial prudence. The two men are straight. Their matrimony allows them to avoid paying an inheritance tax.

Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan have been friends for 30 years, The Irish Times reported.

“I love Matt and he loves me, as friends,” O’Sullivan told The Times following their ceremony.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Murphy, who is 83, and O’Sullivan, 58, decided to marry when they discovered how much in taxes they would have to pay if O’Sullivan inherited Murphy’s home, as intended upon Murphy’s death, according to the Guardian.

The marriage saved about $60,000 in taxes, the Irish Mirror reported. O’Sullivan would have been forced to sell the house to pay the taxes upon inheriting it from Murphy.

The two became fast friends and comforted one another during difficult times when O’Sullivan was homeless and Murphy was dealing with health issues.

“I stayed over with him for a while and eventually Matt (Murphy) said ‘Why don’t you come and stay here?’” O’Sullivan told the Guardian. “I would go over and stay with him the odd time but never full time.”

While discussing their tax situation with a friend, “she jokingly said we should get married,” O’Sullivan said. “Then one night he (Murphy) turned around and said it to me and I said I would marry him.”

Reaction to the couple’s tax ploy was mixed.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 3:02

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 2:12

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:32

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

  • Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

    Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

View More Video