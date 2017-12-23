Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially Pause 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 3:02 Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:09 Frank White's finances 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

