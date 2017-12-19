Ronnie Gipson
Ronnie Gipson Pope County Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie Gipson Pope County Sheriff’s Office

Nation & World

Arkansas man tells girl he raped from ages 4 to 12 to ‘get over it,’ police say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 19, 2017 07:59 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

An Arkansas man admitted over Facebook to raping a girl for nearly a decade, and he told her to “get over it,” according to authorities.

Ronnie Lynn Gipson, 45, lived with the victim in Atkins, Ark., northwest of Little Rock. He allegedly initiated sexual contact with the victim from ages 4 to 12, the local River Valley Leader reported. He used a code — “Do you want to play?” — before initiating contact.

The victim, now an adult and an active duty member of the Air Force, recently reported the abuse, and investigators hatched a plan using Facebook to seek a confession.

Investigators asked the victim to contact Gipson on the social media platform, to confront him about the alleged abuse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gipson then admitted to raping her and told her to “get over it” and “it’s done,” according to police.

In subsequent interviews with police, Gipson reportedly told investigators that the sexual conduct began when the girl was 3 or 4, but that he didn’t have sexual intercourse with her until she was 8, RawStory reported.

Gipson faces a minimum 25-year sentence, according to the River Valley Leader. He is held on a $500,000 bond.

The Pope County judge, Don Bourne, presiding over the case reportedly told Gipson, “You’re ordered to have no contact with the victim. Don’t call her, don’t write her, don’t communicate with her.”

More Videos

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 0:14

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

Pause
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:50

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book 0:23

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.' 4:01

Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.'

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 2:24

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 0:37

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team

Bill Self gives thoughts on team’s defense against Stanford’s Reid Travis 1:06

Bill Self gives thoughts on team’s defense against Stanford’s Reid Travis

  • Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

    Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 13, 2017.

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 13, 2017.

David Pulliam The Kansas City Star

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 0:14

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

Pause
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:50

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book 0:23

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.' 4:01

Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.'

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 2:24

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 0:37

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team

Bill Self gives thoughts on team’s defense against Stanford’s Reid Travis 1:06

Bill Self gives thoughts on team’s defense against Stanford’s Reid Travis

  • Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

    Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

View More Video