Arkansas man tells girl he raped from ages 4 to 12 to ‘get over it,’ police say

0:14 Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Pause

1:50 Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

0:23 Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

4:01 Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.'

2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room

0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team