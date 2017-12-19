Arkansas man tells girl he raped from ages 4 to 12 to ‘get over it,’ police say

An Arkansas man admitted over Facebook to raping a girl for nearly a decade, and he told her to “get over it,” according to authorities.
Ronnie Lynn Gipson, 45, lived with the victim in Atkins, Ark., northwest of Little Rock. He allegedly initiated sexual contact with the victim from ages 4 to 12, the local River Valley Leader reported. He used a code — “Do you want to play?” — before initiating contact.
The victim, now an adult and an active duty member of the Air Force, recently reported the abuse, and investigators hatched a plan using Facebook to seek a confession.
Investigators asked the victim to contact Gipson on the social media platform, to confront him about the alleged abuse.
Gipson then admitted to raping her and told her to “get over it” and “it’s done,” according to police.
In subsequent interviews with police, Gipson reportedly told investigators that the sexual conduct began when the girl was 3 or 4, but that he didn’t have sexual intercourse with her until she was 8, RawStory reported.
Gipson faces a minimum 25-year sentence, according to the River Valley Leader. He is held on a $500,000 bond.
The Pope County judge, Don Bourne, presiding over the case reportedly told Gipson, “You’re ordered to have no contact with the victim. Don’t call her, don’t write her, don’t communicate with her.”
