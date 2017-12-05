Alabama church tries to get out the vote for Roy Moore by comparing him to Jesus

A church in Alabama compared Roy Moore, the embattled U.S. Senate candidate who is accused of pursuing teenage girls while in his 30s, to Jesus.
“They falsely accused Jesus! Vote Roy Moore” the church sign reads.
Living Way Ministries broadcast the message, which was removed two days later and was not put up by the pastor, according to local WGN TV.
Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in a special election.
The message has received harsh criticism from some people, who argue the church is conflating allegations of assaulting an underage girl with what Jesus was said to be crucified for.
They falsely accused Jesus of treason but I don't see you using that line of reasoning to defend Chelsea Manning. pic.twitter.com/jZac1z9pDy— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) December 2, 2017
They falsely accused jesus of being a child predator? I must have missed that one in sunday school.— zoeysmom (@lcmoreno23) December 4, 2017
They falsely accused Jesus!— SEAN (@esseeeayeenn) December 1, 2017
So just vote for anyone accused of any crime! pic.twitter.com/4FO24Q2eux
#RoyMoore - They falsely accused Jesus? The difference is, there's lots of evidence against Moore. #Christians, it's long past time to wake up.— NIИ and Tool fan (@Albert911emt) December 5, 2017
Jesus also wasn't falsely accused. He was guilty of the "crimes" he was accused of and admitted it at his "trial". The bible babblers should READ the bible before they start thumping it.— Sheldon Siegel (@SheldonSiegel2) December 4, 2017
Also: This church sign would seem to violate even the most basic sense of decency & morality: “They falsely accused Jesus! Vote Roy Moore” #emptythepews https://t.co/UjBPEds4iW— This Little Kitten (@thisisknolan) December 4, 2017
They falsely accused Jesus! Vote Humbert Humbert— Trump Daily Planet (@TrumpBreaksNews) December 4, 2017
They falsely accused Jesus of dating young girls?— Barry Carver (@rgrnetworker) December 4, 2017
I'm still trying to figure out what they falsely accused Jesus of??? What the accused him of was him being King of the Jews. And he said he was! Ok I'm lost.— Jerry (@Jerry65361535) December 2, 2017
Roy Moore aint jesus.— LoveBerri.com❤ (@LoveBerriLife) December 5, 2017
Moore’s accusers said they were pursued or sexually assaulted when they were teens and Moore was in his 30s. Leigh Corfman said she was 14 when a then-32-year-old Moore touched her over her clothing and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear, according to the Washington Post.
Since the Post’s initial story, more women have come forward to accuse Moore. His pursuit of teenagers was an open secret in the Alabama community where Moore worked as a prosecutor, according to sources who spoke to the Post.
Others on Twitter, though, seemed to defend the church’s message.
Eman they didn't say he was Jesus. Only he is falsely accused.— Sgt Bailey (@0311redraider) December 5, 2017
No it says "they falsely accused Jesus! Vote Roy Moore"... https://t.co/N61sfxPMjq— Colby Turner (@ColbyTurnerJaX) December 2, 2017
I don't think it's a bad idea to say that Jesus was accused of things that he didn't do and compare that with Roy. A lot of people are dealing with fake accusers like Roy is that is all they are trying to say. And the most holy one was Jesus! Even he was accused!— EllenFitch (@EllenCFitch4) December 3, 2017
WGN reports the church has received numerous calls, some threatening, in response to the sign.
Some have questioned whether the church could legally share the message, as the Internal Revenue Service website states Congress banned “political campaign activity by charities and churches” more than 50 years ago.
