    Riverside, Ohio, Police Department has released dash cam and body cam video showing one of their officers accidentally being struck by his partner's stun gun.

Nation & World

‘Sorry, Nick.” Cop tells partner after his stun gun strikes him in Riverside, Ohio

By Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 03:47 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 6 MINUTES AGO

Riverside, Ohio, Police Department has released dash cam and body cam video showing one of their officers accidentally being struck by his partner’s stun gun.

The officers were responding to a domestic abuse call on Thanksgiving Day, according to WDTN.

Officers were trying to obtain the identification of a man inside a vehicle and after several requests they pulled him from the vehicle to arrest him, WDTN reports.

One of the officers used a stun gun to subdue the suspect but one of the prongs hits his partner.

“Sorry, Nick,” the officer said.

The injured officer can be seen grimacing on the ground after being hit.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The 22-year-old suspect, Christopher McClinton, faces charges of failure to disclose, resisting arrest and obstructing official business, WDTN reports.

