The upside-down Christmas tree is trendy again, and people are flipping

The White House unveiled its Christmas decorations on Monday, everything designed around a traditional, classic theme.
There wasn’t one trendy, upside-down Christmas tree in sight.
The topsy-turvy trees have made a comeback for yet another holiday season, and, like last year, people still seem bothered and bah-humbugged by them.
If you haven’t seen one, they look like this.
It’s a ‘Winter of Whimsy!’ This year’s holiday theme decks our halls in all things bright, including a whimsical upside down lobby tree. pic.twitter.com/TwrifPMp2E— Hotel del Coronado (@delcoronado) November 22, 2017
Upside down Christmas tree at @ClaridgesHotel from @KarlLagerfeld unveiled https://t.co/L2BvuxK0Pg pic.twitter.com/oGW39R5Pqg— Caterertweets (@Caterertweets) November 22, 2017
Those are the fancier, commercial versions. The ones sold for everyman by Target and other retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, look like this.
“If you’ve seen upside-down Christmas trees for sale in stores or through online vendors and thought they were modern, space-saving versions of traditional Christmas trees, think again,” notes The Spruce home decorating website.
“The tradition of hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling is an old one in Central and Eastern Europe.”
The shape of the upside-down tree is regarded as a symbol of Christianity because it resembles the shape of the crucified Christ, writes The Spruce, though some people beg to differ and hate this tree on religious and political grounds.
@foxandfriends Morning guys.U know I'm going to chime in.The"upside down tree"is meant as an insult & an affront to Jesus like an upside down cross.The evergreen Christmas tree is meant to represent Jesus and His everlasting love for us.Satnist's & atheist's hate our faith in God— Michael Corwin (@TitaniumMike11) November 24, 2017
Upside #Christmas tree is equivalent to an upside down Flag #NationInDistress https://t.co/4IXAcFwilG— Pure True Love (@charluv2011) November 23, 2017
From a purely decorative standpoint, an upside down Tannenbaum makes sense. It helps keep ornaments away from clumsy little kiddie hands and pets. And — is this not the best part? — there’s more room underneath for gifts.
But while decorators gush and pictures flood Instagram and Pinterest, some people seem unsure this is a trend they want to try.
“I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help,” pleaded Twitter user @schaferwafer.
I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC— ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017
Can someone please get it through my boyfriends head that this whole upside down Christmas tree thing is NOT the thingssss!♀️— Jessica (@Jesssbbxoxo) November 24, 2017
Ok, honestly?! Just drop this upside-down Christmas tree thingy before this becomes a trend. pic.twitter.com/ocHeJv1S7p— NIDHI (@jonas_nidhi) November 23, 2017
The upside-down Christmas tree is exactly why I don't bother to keep up with trends - it looks ridiculous pic.twitter.com/6ALgFhVmul— emily hill (@itsemilyhill) November 27, 2017
Even former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski weighed in on this weighty decorating debate recently on “Fox and Friends.”
He hates it.
.@CLewandowski_: "I can be sure that the First Family will not be turning their Christmas tree upside down. They love this country and our traditions." pic.twitter.com/C8OL7SVavk— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 24, 2017
Others are more willing to think outside the boxwood.
Kinda want to be the family that does the upside down Christmas tree one day...— Audrey VanMeter (@Audrey_VanMeter) November 27, 2017
The upside down Christmas Tree is a trend that I can get behind. It's very #StrangerThings. Now I just have to convince my family. https://t.co/kE1V9TWkgQ— meganmorrone (@meganmorrone) November 16, 2017
If you have a house with kids, a cat or a dog, the appeal of an upside-down Christmas tree makes perfect sense. Besides, you can see the ornaments better! pic.twitter.com/R2jtpeD744— The Mominatrixx (@TheMominatrixx) November 25, 2017
And maybe, an upside-down tree is even better if it rotates?
Time lapse of setting up our upside-down, rotating, Christmas tree https://t.co/f4keWwwd91— Pro Lapse (@prolapse_app) November 27, 2017
