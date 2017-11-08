Man picks knife fight with neighbor, wears porn magazines as body armor

Neighbors say they watched the tension build for two weeks, and when it finally spilled over, knives were involved.
And porn.
Donald Gene Gaither, 49, challenged his neighbor, Troy Bagley, to a knife fight early Sunday morning in Ada, Okla., say authorities in Pontotoc County.
Gaither apparently blamed Bagley for getting him kicked out of the trailer park they both used to call home.
Itchin’ for a fight, Gaither showed up with knives — one in each hand and two tucked into his belt.
And, he wore homemade body armor he fashioned out of pornographic magazines taped to his stomach.
He told police he learned how to do that in prison. Deputies took his picture wearing the DIY armor for evidence.
“The suspect (said) that he had been in prison before and that was a way that they used to protect their selves in a fight,” Sheriff John Christian told KXII in Sherman, Texas.
Knives in hand, Gaither stood outside Bagley’s mobile home and yelled, “Come out and get some,” the Ada News reported.
Christian said Bagley smartly called the police instead of confronting Gaither, who appeared drunk to the deputies who showed up.
They saw him walking away from the lot, knives in hand. Then, they reported, Gaither started walking faster when he saw them and tried to hide the knives.
The newspaper reported that deputy Kevin Wood ordered Gaither to drop the knives and get on the ground, then placed him in handcuffs before searching him. Wood found the knives in Gaither’s belt and a large weight attached to a lanyard, a weapon designed to swing at someone.
“He did comply with the officer when he ordered him to the ground — at gunpoint — and he was holding knives in both hands when the deputy confronted him,” Christian told KXII.
The newspaper reported that Gaither has been in prison before for aggravated assault and battery, robbery, possession of stolen property and extortion.
He was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.
Presumably, he had no reading materials on him.
