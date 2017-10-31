After racist rant about Corn Pops controversy, firefighter reportedly loses his job

A Pennsylvania firefighter used racist language on his personal Facebook page when talking about the controversial Kellogg’s Corn Pops cereal box.
He referred to writer Saladin Amhed, who first called attention to the issue, as a “camel jockey.”
Justin Snyder’s employer, Speedwell Engine & Hose Co., apologized and distanced itself from his comments last week, saying they did not reflect the company.
On Monday, Fox 43 in York, Pa., reported that Snyder is no longer associated with the company. The company’s Facebook page appears to have been taken down.
The Corn Pops controversy took off last week after Ahmed noticed that in the cartoon illustration on the cereal box, every Corn Pop figure was yellow except for one.
The lone brown Corn Pop wore a janitor’s uniform and was depicted waxing the floor. The rest of the Corn Pops were hanging out having fun at the mall.
“Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism,” Ahmed tweeted at the company.
hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017
Kellogg quickly apologized and said it would address the issue.
“Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated and will be in stores soon,” the company tweeted.
The new boxes are due to hit store shelves as soon as the company can get them rolled out.
Snyder sounded off on the controversy on his personal Facebook page last week. People made screen grabs of his comments before he deleted the post and set his page to private.
“Looks like Kellogg’s cucked out by apologizing to some mudblood over a f***ing picture on the back of a G**damn cereal box. Someone complained about the janitor in the picture being a darker shade of Corn Pop than the others.
“Seriously.
“And Kellogg’s fell all over themselves to apologize instead of telling that camel jockey to pound sand, because the most egregious of offenses today is even to be - *perceived* -as possibly being even remotely RACIST.
“They have done better to submit the following short and concise PR statement:
“We sincerely regret insinuating that a brown could hold down a productive, honorable job and apologize for insulting any janitors.”
Mudblood is a highly derogatory term used in the Harry Potter books that refers to a Muggle-born wizard or witch — or one with no wizarding family.
According to the Lebanon Daily News, Snyder was a firefighter with Speedwell Engine in west Lebanon and also owns the Lebanon County Weather page, a news/media business.
Several people sent the Daily News copies of Snyder’s Facebook post, including one woman from out of state who commented: “Would hate to be a person of color needing help in your area.”
After Snyder’s post, Speedwell responded on its Facebook page.
“We here at the Speedwell Engine & Hose Company would like to address the situation brought to our attention last night. It was brought to our attention that one of our members made a post on their private page that reflected badly on our organization,” the post read.
“We would like to firmly assure you that our members personal thoughts and beliefs do NOT reflect those of our company. We are committed to serving our community day in and day out. We apologize for any negativity that this may have ensued. We want to thank you, our devoted friends, family and followers for your continued outpouring of support.
“Again, we are taking the necessary actions to address the matter, and we would like to reiterate that our members personal opinions and beliefs do NOT represent those of our company.”
