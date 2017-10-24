Hey, ‘unhinged minions’ and other Trump foes: Have you heard about primal scream day?

Go on. Let it out.
You there screaming into your pillow every night for the last year.
You there yelling at the TV while watching White House press briefings.
You there wanting to shout at people wearing red MAGA hats.
On Nov. 8, you and your fellow Americans who didn’t vote for Donald Trump are invited to let out your frustration and “scream helplessly at the sky.”
Thousands of people have joined a grassroots effort to mark the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election with a giant primal scream.
Call it Scream Fest 2017.
Over 4,000 people have RSVP'd to an event in Boston Common to scream at the sky on the 2016 Election anniversary: https://t.co/ET8UJmD2fA pic.twitter.com/cS7XbDqDHS— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 23, 2017
The first event was reportedly planned for Boston, where nearly 5,000 people have signed up for a communal scream on the Boston Common. An additional 33,000 are interested.
Now the events are spreading across the country, including one at the Trump Tower in Chicago that’s off to a slow start. (Screaming into a pile of cheese fries counts, too, says the Facebook invite.)
“Join us cucks and snowflakes, safe spacers and libtards, as we enjoy a collective cathartic yell into the heavens about our current political establishment,” reads the invite for the event in New York, where more than 2,000 people so far have signed up for the Washington Square Park scream.
In Philadelphia, 550 people have signed up on the event’s Facebook page, while 3,000 more have expressed interest in the after-work event planned for a city park.
The events so far seem to be centered mostly on the East Coast, with no discussion apparent yet about having one in Kansas City.
“This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American. Who wouldn’t feel helpless every day?” Johanna Schulman, one of the Boston event organizers, told Newsweek.
“Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference.”
Yoko Ono can attest to the cathartic nature of a good scream. Just days after Trump’s election, her primal scream on Twitter was retweeted thousands of times.
“Dear Friends, I would like to share this message with you as my response to @realDonaldTrump,” she tweeted, along with a video of her dying-animal screech.
Dear Friends,— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) November 11, 2016
I would like to share this message with you as my response to @realDonaldTrump
love, yoko pic.twitter.com/s1BqfUgfLr
“There’s something about forgetting about language for a moment and letting yourself go through the uninhibited use of your voice,” writes Lani Seelinger for Bustle.
“If you’re frustrated at your government as it stands, getting together literally just to scream may not accomplish anything concrete, but it sure will feel good.”
Or, you could just look stupid, say Trump supporters mocking the event for being one big, ugly temper tantrum. Sad.
“Their actions may make a difference, to be sure, but perhaps not in the way they are intending,” writes conservative news website PJ Media.
“The sight of these unhinged minions binging on bitterness, self-pity, and outrage coming together to collectively howl at the moon is something that will drive more Americans into the arms of Trump.”
