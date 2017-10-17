Controversial Anne Frank Halloween costume pulled from shelves. Could ‘The Wall’ be next?

On Monday, several online retailers removed an Anne Frank Halloween costume from their websites after the outfit drew sharp criticism.
Amazon removed the costume from its website over the summer after the first round of ire erupted, Fortune reported.
Amazon listed the costume as the “Girls World Evacuee Costume.” The outfit consisted of a dress, beret and satchel.
Pressure on other companies to stop selling the costume arose anew over the last couple of days after social media users noticed it was still around and began tweeting about it.
“There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one,” tweeted Carlos Galindo-Elvira, who leads the Anti-Defamation League's Arizona office. “We should not trivialize her memory as a costume.”
There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one. We should not trivialize her memory as a costume.— carlosgeADL (@carlosgeADL) October 16, 2017
I’m pretty stupid but I’m not ‘let’s sell an Anne Frank Halloween costume’ stupid— Whitney Schweizer (@wschweizer27) October 17, 2017
THE WORLD IS A MERRY CARNIVAL OF HORROR https://t.co/bVED1TDZni— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 16, 2017
I'd like to interview the person that wrote the copy for the Anne Frank Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/HhrOnswzNi— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) October 17, 2017
HalloweenCostumes.com, which sold the outfit as a “historical costume” for school projects, plays and Halloween, removed it from its site as the criticism grew louder.
“We apologize for any offense it has caused, as that’s never our intention,” a spokesperson for Fun.com, which owns HalloweenCostumes, com, said in a statement.
CBS News noted that Walmart still sold the costume as of Monday, but on Tuesday the page with the costume was not working.
Fortune noted only one website, The Halloween Spot, still offering the “World War II Evacuee Girl Costume” online, though a company rep said it would be pulling the costume from it stock and apologized to anyone who was offended.
Another costume, this one for adults, has angered more than a few people this Halloween season, too. “The Wall” costume sold by Party City, is printed with brown brick walls and the words “The Wall,” in white, are emblazoned on the front.
“Use this Wall Costume for adults to create a unique Halloween look! This tunic has the appearance of a brick wall complete with a red brick pattern and a headline that reads The Wall ...” says the description.
For some it calls to mind the album cover for Pink Floyd’s classic album, “The Wall.”
Others, though, see the costume as the contentious border wall Donald Trump wants to build between the United States and Mexico.
“If cultural appropriation on Halloween isn't for you, here’s a directly racist costume straight from @PartyCity,” wrote Twitter user Jason Rosenberg.
If cultural appropriation on Halloween isn't for you, here's a directly racist costume straight from @PartyCity. pic.twitter.com/3CaA89o9lF— Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) October 8, 2017
The border theme is big this Halloween. “The Wall” comes on the heels of the sexy “Border Babe” and “Agent Wall” sold by Spirit Halloween, according to the New York Daily News. Both costumes appear to be sold out or no longer available online.
Please don't shop at @SpiritHalloween this year. This border patrol costume is offensive in every way and normalizes racism. pic.twitter.com/1Leh6R7qAS— Tommy Gorman (@TommyTheGorman) September 24, 2017
The BEST costume ever, I'm going as "The Wall" and my GF got the "Border Patrol" costume. LOVE @PartyCity #PARTYCITY !!! @POTUS #MAGA !!! pic.twitter.com/Yhl4EjAP9L— IHaveAConfession (@IHaveAConfessi2) October 15, 2017
