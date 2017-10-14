Alexander Gardega
Artist who placed urinating dog next to ‘Fearless Girl’ statue killed by N.Y. train

By Max Londberg

October 14, 2017 1:06 PM

The artist who placed a urinating dog statute next to the “Fearless Girl” statue on Wall Street was killed by a train Thursday, New York Daily News reports.

Alexander Gardega, 48, was a Manhattan-based painter. He described himself in his Instagram bio as “a professional scribbler, press junkie and politically incorrect to my very artistic core.”

Shortly after placing his urinating dog statue, Gardega told the New York Post that “Fearless Girl was corporate nonsense” and a publicity stunt.

“Fearless Girl” was placed opposite the “Charging Bull” statue.

“It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is (disrespectful) to the artist that made the bull,” he told the Post. “That bull had integrity.”

Gardega added that he “decided to build this dog and make it crappy to downgrade the statue, exactly how the girl is a downgrade on the bull.”

“Fearless Girl” was placed on International Women’s Day, in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an extension, allowing the statue to remain in place until March 2018.

Some have called for it to remain indefinitely. The urinating dog statue was removed shortly after it was placed.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

