The ‘Mad Pooper’ has a brain injury and gender reassignment issues, ‘spokesman’ says

A man claiming to be “a family representative” for the now-infamous “Mad Pooper” in Colorado said the woman has a traumatic brain injury.
The man posted two videos to YouTube, which have been deleted. He did not identify himself or the female jogger, whom he called “Shirley.”
He said “Shirley,” who has not been caught yet, is sorry for defecating on lawns in Colorado Springs. He maintained she has the brain injury and that, after gender reassignment surgery, she can’t control herself, according to KRDO in Colorado Springs.
He reportedly said her actions are protected under the First Amendment, comparing her defecation spree to a woman breastfeeding in public.
The government cannot control where and when she relieves herself, said the self-identified spokesman, who refused to give the TV station verification that he was actually speaking for the jogger.
Criminal defense attorney Jeremy Loew told KRDO the woman does not have a constitutional right to take a constitution in public.
“Defecating in someone’s yard is definitely not protected under the First Amendment, and it is actually a crime,” Loew said.
The breastfeeding correlation did not set well, either, with neighbors who have complained to police about the woman leaving feces and soiled napkins around their homes.
“I breastfed all of my four children, and that’s just ridiculous, as far as I’m concerned,” neighbor Shirley Thevenot told KRDO. “There is no comparison between those.”
The runner with the runs became a viral sensation last week when a Colorado Springs neighborhood raised a stink over her dirty habit of pooping in public, even in front of children.
She’s been doing it for nearly two months, according to The Gazette in Colorado Springs.
Neighbors contacted police, who said they’d never seen anything like this.
On Wednesday, Charmin offered the Mad Pooper a year’s worth of toilet paper if she turned herself in.
If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM— Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017
Loew told the TV station that releasing videos pleading the woman’s case was “actually the worst thing the family could do.
“Maybe they thought the videos would make the situation go away, but they won’t. People all over the world are talking about this, and police will catch her. The man in the video will also have to be called into court to testify.”
