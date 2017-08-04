A frown-faced poop emoji could be in your future

Out of the 67 candidates to become new emoji next year – a safety pin emoji, anyone? – one truly stands out from the rest.
Meet the sad-faced poop emoji. Its official name: “frowning pile of poo.”
The 67 emojis have made it though the first round on their way to being sanctioned by the Unicode Consortium, the governing body of all emojis.
Frowning Pile of Poo is now a draft emoji candidate for 2018 https://t.co/ZFDz2wGduR pic.twitter.com/fmbEESNjLw— Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) August 4, 2017
Unicode’s list of “draft candidates,” chosen by the “emoji subcommittee,” is an eclectic bunch. Some have been nominated before but didn’t make it to the big dance.
Broom is an emoji candidate for 2018; with uses including cleaning and the metaphorical “sweeping the floor” https://t.co/F1jjbZpT0d pic.twitter.com/sn2Ojh3b36— Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) August 4, 2017
From the animal kingdom: llama, kangaroo, peacock, hippo, parrot, raccoon, lobster and mosquito.
For foodies: cupcake, sliced bagel, mango and a salt shaker.
For the medical community (or “Law & Order” fans): bone, leg, foot, tooth, DNA and lab coat.
For home sewers: safety pin, spool of thread and ball of yarn.
To keep the poop company: a roll of toilet paper.
And could there be any more variations of smiling face emoji?
Wannabe new versions include: smiling face with cape; serious face with eye mask and cape; face with smiling eyes and party horn and party hat; red face with tongue sticking out with bead of sweat; face with glistening eyes; and blue Face with clenched teeth and icicles.
The “winners” will be chosen at the Unicode Technical Committee’s fourth-quarter meeting in October and released June 2018, according to the Emojipedia blog.
Britain’s The Sun traced public requests for a sad poop face all the way back to 2012, noting that “since then the clamor for a frowning (poop) emoji has grown even louder.”
Perhaps. But some folks are already pooh-poohing the idea.
Does the world really need a sadface poop emoji? https://t.co/U1Jd4m2xJ5 pic.twitter.com/iSx1JbSY4S— Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 4, 2017
We may finally be getting the frowning poop emoji of your dreams and/or nightmares https://t.co/p3RSbwyDqS pic.twitter.com/4MrHFAmsMy— Fast Company (@FastCompany) August 4, 2017
Yay? Frowning poop emoji and others possibly on their way to iOS next year https://t.co/ccybQdiNhl pic.twitter.com/7I6AU8FXrK— Cult of Mac (@cultofmac) August 4, 2017
