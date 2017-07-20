Believing in aliens or loving ‘Seinfeld’ may narrow your dating chances around here

A dating app called Hater matches people up according to the things they don’t like, based on science that suggests disliking the same things brings people closer.
“Meet someone who hates the same stuff,” the app’s website says.
“You hate photo booths? Me too!”
“You hate slow walkers? Me too!”
Since it launched in February the app has been keeping track of what topics and things users in each state hate the most. Then it created a map of these United States of Abhorrence.
Who knew Kansans had no love for “Seinfeld?”
Or that North Dakotans dislike tapas? Or that Ohioans hate tying ties?
Slow clap for the East Coast and its quirky objects of scorn: Eli Manning, God, people who use money clips, DUI checkpoints, friends who ask you to help them move and the idea that everyone has a soul mate.
That last one kind of breaks our heart.
Moving west, folks in Arkansas hate cleaning.
Mississippi hates anal sex. (No comment. Nope. None.)
Arizonans hate sand. (Say what?)
Nevadans hate feminism. (Sigh.)
Missourians apparently don’t like people who believe in aliens. (Context! We need context!)
It is also unclear whether Kansans loathe Jerry Seinfeld the comedian or “Seinfeld” the show.
Yada, yada, yada.
Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @kcstargazing
Comments