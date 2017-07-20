What people in the Midwest hate, according to the Hater dating app.
What people in the Midwest hate, according to the Hater dating app. Hater app
What people in the Midwest hate, according to the Hater dating app. Hater app

Nation & World

July 20, 2017 5:13 PM

Believing in aliens or loving ‘Seinfeld’ may narrow your dating chances around here

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

A dating app called Hater matches people up according to the things they don’t like, based on science that suggests disliking the same things brings people closer.

“Meet someone who hates the same stuff,” the app’s website says.

“You hate photo booths? Me too!”

“You hate slow walkers? Me too!”

Since it launched in February the app has been keeping track of what topics and things users in each state hate the most. Then it created a map of these United States of Abhorrence.

Who knew Kansans had no love for “Seinfeld?”

Or that North Dakotans dislike tapas? Or that Ohioans hate tying ties?

eastcoast
What the East Coast hates, according to the Hater dating app.
Hater app

Slow clap for the East Coast and its quirky objects of scorn: Eli Manning, God, people who use money clips, DUI checkpoints, friends who ask you to help them move and the idea that everyone has a soul mate.

That last one kind of breaks our heart.

Moving west, folks in Arkansas hate cleaning.

Mississippi hates anal sex. (No comment. Nope. None.)

Arizonans hate sand. (Say what?)

Nevadans hate feminism. (Sigh.)

Missourians apparently don’t like people who believe in aliens. (Context! We need context!)

It is also unclear whether Kansans loathe Jerry Seinfeld the comedian or “Seinfeld” the show.

Yada, yada, yada.

Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @kcstargazing

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’ 1:48

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’
Watch a goat bust through the windows of a Colorado business 1:41

Watch a goat bust through the windows of a Colorado business
Couple uses baby to steal man's wallet 1:34

Couple uses baby to steal man's wallet

View More Video

Nation & World Videos