Oprah Winfrey backstage at the 75th Annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
Oprah Winfrey backstage at the 75th Annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Allen J. Schaben TNS
Oprah Winfrey backstage at the 75th Annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Allen J. Schaben TNS
The Buzz

The Buzz

The latest political rumblings from KC to DC.

The Buzz

Draft Oprah 2020 PAC was created by a Kansas Republican — months ago

By Bryan Lowry

blowry@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 11:32 AM

A Kansas Republican, who says he rarely watched Oprah Winfrey’s television show, launched a political action committee to draft her into the 2020 presidential race months before the idea became a national conversation.

“I think she brings compassion and she brings some balance that right now we don’t have,” said A.J. Stevens, a Baldwin City resident and lifelong Republican who formed a Draft Oprah 2020 PAC in October.

Speculation that Winfrey, a billionaire with massive name recognition, might run for president mounted after her speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, where she received a lifetime achievement award.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up,” Winfrey said in a speech that touched on sexual harassment, racism and other issues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stevens, who serves as executive director of the Midland Historical Railway Association, said he’s never organized a PAC or worked in politics before forming the PAC.

The PAC had raised only $10, but after Sunday’s speech Stevens said its website has seen thousands of hits and received coverage from national media outlets such as ABC News.

“I think Oprah would be a good counter… I am a Republican, but I did not vote for Donald Trump,” Stevens said. “Just her ability to reach out to just the normal people out there… and make them feel like everything’s going to be OK and treat people with respect.”

Stevens has this enthusiasm for Winfrey despite rarely watching her show when it dominated daytime television.

“I’m not a TV fan. I look at how she lives her life,” he said, noting that Winfrey grew up in poverty before building her fortune and contending that she exemplifies the American dream.

Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities

    U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran talks about the role small hospitals play in rural communities during a town hall in Palco, Kan.

Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities

Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities 2:30

Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities
Moran talks to reporters after packed town hall 3:00

Moran talks to reporters after packed town hall
'Dark money' in Missouri 2:16

'Dark money' in Missouri

View More Video