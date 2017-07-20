Kansas Democrats announce new executive director

New leadership is coming to the Kansas Democratic Party.
The party announced in an email Thursday morning that 35-year-old Ethan Corson will soon take over as executive director.
He replaces former executive director Kerry Gooch who announced his resignation back in May.
“I am honored and humbled to have the chance to lead the Kansas Democratic Party, and cannot wait to meet and work with Democrats across the state,” Corson said in a statement. “The 2018 elections hold great promise for Kansas Democrats, and I am ready to help move our state beyond the failed policies of Sam Brownback and Donald Trump.”
The statement sent by the Democratic party said Corson lives in Prairie Village and will begin work Aug. 1.
Before beginning work with the state party, Corson practiced law and also worked as a senior advisor to former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, according to Thursday’s statement, and was once the chief of staff of the International Trade Administration.
The release also notes that in 2012 Corson worked as the Deputy Voter Protection Director for then President Barack Obama’s Wisconsin campaign.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments