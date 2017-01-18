Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will head to the nation’s capital this week to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The New York Republican will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States.
Brownback, who served in Congress before becoming governor, joked with reporters on Wednesday that he was expecting bad traffic in his return to the city where he used to work.
“I’ve been to these before,” Brownback said. “Washington, D.C., traffic doesn’t move well in a normal time. So now you put a bunch of people and you block a bunch of roads and it’ll be really, it’s going to be a very difficult setting to move around.”
But he said that the Trump administration isn’t getting the honeymoon period typically given to new presidents.
Brownback said he’s wishing Trump “all the best” and that he hopes Trump moves forward with a strong agenda on job creation.
“I’m hopeful for the new administration,” Brownback said. “Normally a new administration gets a honeymoon time period where people kind of (go) ‘OK, the election’s over. Let’s kind of back off and let’s see what they bring forward. They won.’ That’s not happened this cycle, which I think is lamentable. I do think it’s an important part of the process.”
Hunter Woodall
