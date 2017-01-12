How they voted: Obamacare-repealing bill adds $9.1 trillion to national debt over 10 years

The U.S. Senate approved a budget resolution early Thursday morning as part of its plan to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
They had to take out the credit card to do it.
The resolution says the public debt will start at $20,034,788,000,000 (that’s $20 trillion+) in 2017, then rise to $29,126,158,000,000 ($29.1 trillion) in fiscal year 2026.
That’s an increase in $9.1 trillion over ten years, or about $900 billion annually on average.
The debt increase is the reason Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican senator to vote against the bill.
Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, and Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran of Kansas, all voted for the resolution adding to the debt. Sen. Claire McCaskill voted no.
Republicans have said the additional $9.1 trillion in debt isn’t a realistic figure, but even some conservatives aren’t convinced. The FY 2026 deficit alone would exceed $1 trillion.
The House may vote today or tomorrow. We’ll add local votes to this post after they’re cast.
