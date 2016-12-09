TheChat: Mayor Sly James pitches plan to improve all parts of KC

How ‘bout those Chiefs?
▪ “Kansas Citians have my word that I will not support a GO bond plan that does not improve every single corner of our community.” — Kansas City Mayor Sly James on the $800 million bond issue the city will take to voters in April.
The money would go to bolster city infrastructure -- streets, curbs, sidewalks and the like. One early concern: Some leaders say there’s not enough money in the package for their corner of the city. Convincing them that there is will require a major sales pitch on James’ part.
▪ “We’re an excellently managed fiscal state.” — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon talking about the state’s financial shape as he prepares to leave office.
Nixon, a Democrat, has boasted about few achievements more than his financial management of the good ship Missouri. It’s hard to argue with that sentiment. Rather, the argument centers on whether enough money is being spent on public schools, higher education and highway infrastructure.
▪ “They’re unacceptable for our state.” — Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson reacting to an article in The Pitch about working conditions in some Missouri prisons.
Workers complained that they had been victimized because of their sex or religion, and the state has paid out millions in legal settlements. Richardson called the treatment of workers unacceptable.
▪ “Too many at the top aren’t paying their fair share. If you want to fix this problem, we’ve got to turn our tax code right side up.” — Heidi Holliday, director of the Kansas Center for Economic Growth, on the need for a major tax overhaul in the state to fund key priorities.
Holliday took part in a Statehouse rally attended by members of advocacy groups and unions and aimed at boosting tax revenue. The groups want to end Gov. Sam Brownback’s “March to Zero” on income taxes.
