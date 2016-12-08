TheChat: Eric Greitens wants to meet with the families of the boys who robbed his wife

Good morning.
▪ “I plan to sit down with their mothers and their families to discuss what we can do together to make sure that every family and every community in the state of Missouri knows that they can go home at night and look at their kids and know that they’ll be safe.” — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens on his plans to meet with the families of those charged with holding up his wife at gunpoint.
Greitens said he and his wife forgive the assailants. At the same time, he said he’s more convinced than ever that law and order must prevail.
▪ “I see it coming back big time in 2018.” — Vice President Joe Biden on the Democratic Party’s prospects going forward.
Now 74, Biden also hasn’t ruled out another run for high office. He appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show.
▪ “Try to avoid your cliques.” — Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, offering advice to freshman lawmakers.
Ryckman was advising those legislators against moving immediately into the conservative or moderate factions that have divided Republicans in recent years. Some lawmakers say the House is split into thirds: conservative Republicans, moderate Republicans and Democrats.
▪ “I have asked him what he would think of this one and that one.” — Donald Trump acknowledging that he’s taken advice on political appointees from President Barack Obama.
Trump said he’s taking Obama’s advice “very seriously.”
