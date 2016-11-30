Look where Jason Kander is going

Of course this doesn’t mean anything, does it?
Democrat Jason Kander, who ran a highly regarded race for the U.S. Senate in Missouri this year, is traveling to Iowa in December to give a big speech.
But that doesn’t mean anything....does it?
Kander, Missouri’s secretary of state, will speak on Dec. 20 to the annual holiday party of Progress Iowa, a liberal Democratic group, in downtown Des Moines.
This is, of course, the way a lot of presidential campaigns get started.
But this doesn’t mean anything, right? Kander, of course, lost his race to Republican incumbent Roy Blunt. In January, he’ll be out of office and looking for work. The Buzz tried to reach a key Kander aide Wednesday evening, but only got voice mail.
Still, the announcement from the group got tongues wagging on social media Wednesday. No less a Democratic than Dan Pfeiffer, an adviser to President Obama, tweeted that “a lot of Democratic operatives are interested in what office Kander wants to run for next. Doesn’t have to be in Missouri.”
Well, if that’s the case, what office might it be?
Then again, Donald Trump has less political experience than Kander does.
Might this mean something? Could it?
Comments