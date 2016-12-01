TheChat: Gov. Sam Brownback plays peek-a-boo with lawmakers

Just 25 days till Christmas.
▪ “No, no. This is an internal budget development, and we’ll put it in front of the Legislature.” — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback when asked at a news conference whether lawmakers are involved in budget discussions for closing a $350 million shortfall.
These days, the GOP-led Legislature and the Brownback administration appear to be on separate tracks. The days of closer working relations appear to be over.
▪ “It won't change large donor fundraising at all. It actually will probably make it more powerful.” — Travis Brown, a spokesman for big-time Missouri political donor Rex Sinquefield, on the impact of contribution limits that voters adopted last month.
That’s because donors can still make anonymous “dark money” donations to non-profit groups. Those groups can then funnel the money to super PACS that sponsor ads on behalf of candidates. The lesson: There’s always a way around donation limits.
▪ “Our city is one of the most progressive cities in the state. We already passed laws to increase the minimum wage, so why are you impacting families trying to get home to get their kids to sporting events in a community that’s already heard and agrees with your message?” — St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson questioning the tactics of protestors seeking a higher minimum wage.
Police wound up arresting about 30 people for blocking a major intersection.
▪ “It’s the most conservative [Cabinet] since Reagan.” — David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, on Donald Trump’s core team of advisers.
Politico calls the Cabinet a conservative dream team.
