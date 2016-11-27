TheChat: The ad campaign over the next Supreme Court pick is underway

Missed me, didn’t you?
▪ “The American people want justices that are strong and independent to protect our Constitution and make sure its meaning is preserved. And because of Donald Trump, the next Supreme Court justice will do just that.” — a narrator in a new ad sponsored by the conservative Judicial Crisis Network.
The group is spending $500,000 in an early campaign to support a conservative to the bench. The ad buy is just one more sign that the fight over Trump’s pick will be long and intensely contentious.
▪ “The Heart of Missouri.” — the theme of Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens Jan. 9 inaugural.
In the days prior to the big day, Greitens plans a statewide fly-around to recognize Missouri residents who serve the state and its residents, including law enforcement personnel and school teachers. (link via johncombest.com).
▪ “Republicans Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, Attorney General-elect Josh Hawley, Secretary of State-elect Jay Ashcroft and Treasurer-elect Eric Schmitt outspent their opponents, data from the Center for Public Integrity show.” — a line from an Associated Press story that pointed out that statewide winners in Missouri this month spent more than their rivals on TV ads.
People wonder why fundraising is so important and why candidates crave 30-second TV ads. Here’s your answer.
▪ “He was an exquisite human being.” — J. Thomas Marten, chief U.S. District Court judge for the District of Kansas, remembering the life of Richard Rogers who served as a federal judge for 40 years. He died last week.
Highly respected, Rogers was a decorated war veteran, mayor of Manhattan and served in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature.
