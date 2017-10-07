Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election
A steady stream of voters went to the Whole Person at 37th and Main streets on Saturday to vote for a board of directors for the newly expanded Kansas City streetcar district. Some voters said Saturday was a more convenient day to vote than the normal Tuesday, but turnout was still expected to be light.
Tammy Ljungblad and Lynn HorsleyThe Kansas City Star
More Videos
1:03
Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election
2:05
How smart city technology can help KC
3:30
Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again
4:13
Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'
0:36
Broken water main halts Kansas City streetcar
1:19
Fire in vacant downtown building briefly shuts down streetcar line
4:42
KC artist Kemet the Phantom performs 'Get Out (The Streetcar Song)'
2:21
Kansas City streetcars boost businesses
1:33
Art pieces add color and fun to KC streetcar line
9:38
Kansas City students react to proposed streetcar expansion
0:22
Onboard cameras capture car crashing into KC streetcar
1:12
On-board streetcar video of the accident at Truman Road
Kansas City Mayor Sly James gave the State of the City Speech on Tuesday at the Nelson Atkins Museum in Kansas City. James used the event to highlight successes, such as the downtown streetcar, as well as the ongoing challenges of crime and violence and lobbied in favor of an April bond vote for infrastructure.
The streetcar in downtown Kansas City had its grand opening a month ago, and now supporters are hoping to extend the streetcar four miles south on Main Street to the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Students around the campus currently resort to personal cars or alternative methods in order to get downtown.
Onboard surveillance cameras captured video of a car smashing into the side of the KC Streetcar on its route as it crossed Truman Road Thursday, May 26, 2016. No one was injured in the collision. It was the first major collision involving the streetcar and the third incident within a week that caused at least one of the cars to be shut down.
On-board video from the streetcar that was hit by a vehicle Thursday night at Truman Road shows that the streetcar stopped at a red light, and then proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green. The wreck happened shortly after the streetcar moved across Truman. The shaking toward the end of the video is when the vehicle hit the streetcar.
Sandy Dubroc, 52, has lived through a lot, including a lost career and a divorce. “Getting this job,” she says, “I can reach a lot of people. Put smiles are on their faces.” Of the line’s 16 operators, Dubroc is one of three women guiding cars.