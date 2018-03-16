Pierre Walker
Pierre Walker Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office
Pierre Walker Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office

Man who killed dog, robbed people in Lawrence, gets 17 years in prison

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

March 16, 2018 09:23 AM

A man convicted of killing a dog with a shotgun during a series of armed robberies in Lawrence has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Pierre P. Walker, 20, of Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court where a jury in January found him guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of animal cruelty.

The charges stem from three armed robberies that occurred on Lawrence streets on June 6, 2016.

In one of the robberies, the victim was walking his dog. One of the robbers shot the dog with a shotgun.

