Woman, man suspected of shooting Clinton officer were allegedly selling meth

A 37-year-old woman whose rental home was the the scene of the fatal shooting of a Clinton officer later told police that she was helping the suspected gunman sell methamphetamine, Henry County prosecutors allege in court documents.
Police went to Tammy Dee Widger's home at 306 W. Grandriver Street on Tuesday night after a 911 call made 20 miles away mistakenly sent them there.
Widger answered the door and said there was no disturbance. She denied making a 911 call. Police went in to make sure no one was being harmed, authorities said.
Soon after, gunfire erupted and Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was killed. The suspected shooter, James Waters, also later was found dead.
Widger was arrested at the scene. She was charged the next day with delivering a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance by using her rental property to sell methamphetamine, according to the Henry County prosecutor's office.
Widger allegedly told investigators that in exchange for helping Waters distribute methamphetamine, he agreed to pay her bills, courts records stated.
Widger made her initial court appearance via video hook up Thursday and has asked to be represented by a public defender. She remains in custody in the Henry County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
She is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, according to court records.
Officers who responded to the residence after receiving the 911 call reported smelling gasoline in and around the residence. Gas cans were seen on the home's porch.
Prosecutors allege that while executing a search warrant, investigators found a purse that contained a wallet with Widger's identification and a bag containing what appeared to be marijuana, methamphetamine and pills, each packaged separately.
In the 911 call that mistakenly sent officers to Widger's home, an argument could be heard in the background before the line went dead. "The call was an open line with no response from the caller when queried," according to court documents obtained by The Star.
Five officers, including Morton, were dispatched to the residence and spoke with Widger. She said a friend of hers named, “Jay” had just left the house.
Responding officers checked the house, conducting a protective sweep to make sure no one was in danger. Gunfire erupted moments later from the rear of the house as the others moved through the residence.
Four officers managed to escape. Morton lay dying in the home, officers unable to reach him because of the gunfire.
