Woman, man suspected of shooting Clinton officer were allegedly selling meth

A 37-year-old woman whose rental home was the the scene of the fatal shooting of a Clinton officer later told police that she was helping the suspected gunman sell methamphetamine, Henry County prosecutors allege in court documents.





Police went to Tammy Dee Widger's home at 306 W. Grandriver Street on Tuesday night after a 911 call made 20 miles away mistakenly sent them there.

Widger answered the door and said there was no disturbance. She denied making a 911 call. Police went in to make sure no one was being harmed, authorities said.

Soon after, gunfire erupted and Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was killed. The suspected shooter, James Waters, also later was found dead.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Widger was arrested at the scene. She was charged the next day with delivering a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance by using her rental property to sell methamphetamine, according to the Henry County prosecutor's office.





Three officers were shot at 306 W. Grandriver, Clinton, Mo. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Widger allegedly told investigators that in exchange for helping Waters distribute methamphetamine, he agreed to pay her bills, courts records stated.





James Earl Waters Cass County Sheriff's Office

Widger made her initial court appearance via video hook up Thursday and has asked to be represented by a public defender. She remains in custody in the Henry County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.





She is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, according to court records.

Officers who responded to the residence after receiving the 911 call reported smelling gasoline in and around the residence. Gas cans were seen on the home's porch.

Prosecutors allege that while executing a search warrant, investigators found a purse that contained a wallet with Widger's identification and a bag containing what appeared to be marijuana, methamphetamine and pills, each packaged separately.

SHARE COPY LINK Neighbors who witnessed the shooting scene in Clinton, Mo. on Tuesday night talk of multiple gunshots, an officer bleeding from his arm and pleadings for their wounded officer inside the house to hang on. Officer Christopher Morton, 30, was killed Keith Myers, Shelly Yang and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

SHARE COPY LINK The 911 call from Windsor, Mo., can be heard in the background of dispatchers' discussion with police, who were mistakenly sent to a home in Clinton, Mo., where Officer Ryan Morton was killed. Audio from broadcastify.com, video produced by Jason BoatrightThe Kansas City Star

In the 911 call that mistakenly sent officers to Widger's home, an argument could be heard in the background before the line went dead. "The call was an open line with no response from the caller when queried," according to court documents obtained by The Star.

Five officers, including Morton, were dispatched to the residence and spoke with Widger. She said a friend of hers named, “Jay” had just left the house.





Responding officers checked the house, conducting a protective sweep to make sure no one was in danger. Gunfire erupted moments later from the rear of the house as the others moved through the residence.

Four officers managed to escape. Morton lay dying in the home, officers unable to reach him because of the gunfire.





