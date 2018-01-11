Police were investigating a shooting that injured two people in the 8800 block of North Congress Avenue, shown here in a Google Maps image
Crime

Police investigating double shooting on North Congress Avenue near Zona Rosa

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 08:41 PM

Police were investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday night near the Zona Rosa area.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of North Congress Avenue.

Officers found the victims at nearby The Lakes apartment complex in the 7400 block of Northwest Donovan Drive.

One victim was shot in the torso, the other in the leg.

Police did not immediately release a motive for the shooting, suspect information, or the condition of the victims.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

