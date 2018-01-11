Dashcam video shows deadly police shooting of armed 17-year-old in Arkansas

More Videos 3:00 Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech Pause 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 2:33 Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 1:25 Pastor Branden Mims speaks to mourners at vigil for Daryl Singleton 2:09 'Dirty Money' (Official trailer) 2:25 Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 1:23 Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen The North Little Rock Police Department has released footage that shows the fatal shooting of a teenager following a struggle with officers. The edits to the video, including pauses and red circles, were added by the police department. WARNING: The following video contains graphic content. The North Little Rock Police Department has released footage that shows the fatal shooting of a teenager following a struggle with officers. The edits to the video, including pauses and red circles, were added by the police department. WARNING: The following video contains graphic content. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

