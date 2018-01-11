More Videos

    The North Little Rock Police Department has released footage that shows the fatal shooting of a teenager following a struggle with officers. The edits to the video, including pauses and red circles, were added by the police department. WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

The North Little Rock Police Department has released footage that shows the fatal shooting of a teenager following a struggle with officers. The edits to the video, including pauses and red circles, were added by the police department. WARNING: The following video contains graphic content. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
The North Little Rock Police Department has released footage that shows the fatal shooting of a teenager following a struggle with officers. The edits to the video, including pauses and red circles, were added by the police department. WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Crime

Dashcam video shows deadly police shooting of armed 17-year-old in Arkansas

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 10:33 AM

Following the spread of “misinformation” on social media, an Arkansas police department released dashcam footage on Wednesday showing an armed teen killed by officers after he discharged a weapon.

The teen, Charles Smith Jr., was 17. He and two others were stopped at about 1 a.m. Sunday for speeding by officers with the North Little Rock Police Department.

Police Chief Mike Davis said the officers were concerned when the driver appeared “nervous.” The three people were asked to step out of the vehicle.

A gun and a small amount of marijuana were found on Smith, police said, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Smith comes into the scene of the video as a scuffle breaks out. Police said that as Smith was being patted down, he reached for a weapon.

An officer can be seen holding a stun gun, and police said attempts were made with the stun gun to subdue Smith, but the attempts were not successful.

Smith then gains hold of his weapon and fires it, nearly striking another occupant of the vehicle, who sat nearby.

“(Smith) is then observed engaging the slide back on the gun and again firing at officers, almost striking one officer in the face,” Davis said.

Around that time, the officer who held the stun gun transferred it to his left hand and drew his firearm and shot Smith. Davis said the other two officers on the scene also shot him.

“No officer wants to be put in this position, but these officers were left with no other choice but to protect their lives and return fire,” Davis said.

William Proctor Jr., an attorney representing Smith’s family, said the family is awaiting the release of more information to decide “what, if anything, could have been done differently,” the Democrat-Gazette reported.

“We’re not at a point where we can make any conclusions.”

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

