‘Swatting’ suspect Tyler Barriss waives extradition to Kansas

The California man accused of making the swatting call that ended in a Wichita police officer fatally shooting a man will be brought back to Kansas.

Tyler Barriss, 25, waived his right to extradition during a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The hearing lasted just minutes.

Asked by Judge Deborah S. Brazil if he was the man wanted by Kansas authorities, Barriss said yes.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A fugitive-from-justice warrant filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors says Barriss was charged in Kansas on Dec. 29 with the felony of making a false alarm.

He remains in jail with no bond.

Barriss waived extradition. He is held in jail without bail and his hearing is over. — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) January 3, 2018

Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles district attorney, said the charges will be determined by the Kansas district attorney.

“We’re just here for extradition,” he said after the hearing.

Before his name was called, Barriss was held behind a glass wall with two sheriff’s deputies watching his back. He wore a hooded black sweatshirt. His hands were cuffed in front of him.

Tyler Barriss is in the courtroom wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He’s in the defendant box - behind glass, looking around at the courtroom. — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) January 3, 2018

He bopped his head as if he was listening to music.

Barriss was arrested on a felony warrant on Dec. 29 in South Los Angeles. He is accused of reporting a fake homicide and hostage situation to the Wichita Police Department just after 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Swatting is the term when someone calls police with a fake story of a serious ongoing crime – like a killing, hostage situation or bomb threat – in an effort to draw a large police presence to an address. It has gained traction in recent years among online gamers.

The fake report led to the fatal police shooting of Andrew Finch, 28, in Wichita.

More Videos 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe Pause 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 1:25 Pastor Branden Mims speaks to mourners at vigil for Daryl Singleton 2:08 Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:44 Branden Mims speaks about gun violence at candlelight vigil for Daryl Singleton 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 1:29 KCPD investigate the deaths of two persons found inside house 1:14 Raw video: Fredrick Scott appears in court for preliminary hearing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video In this video from the YouTube channel DramaAlert, a man who claims responsibility for a fake call to Wichita police answers questions about that call. The 911 call led to the death of Andrew Finch, 28. Video courtesy of DramaAlert. Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video In this video from the YouTube channel DramaAlert, a man who claims responsibility for a fake call to Wichita police answers questions about that call. The 911 call led to the death of Andrew Finch, 28. Video courtesy of DramaAlert. DramaAlert/YouTube

Contributing: Kaitlyn Alanis of The Eagle; Associated Press

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna