Tyler Raj Barriss appears at a hearing in a Los Angeles criminal courtroom on Wednesday. Barriss is in custody in connection with a "swatting" call that led to a man being fatally shot by police in Kansas. Irfan Khan Los Angeles Times
Crime

‘Swatting’ suspect Tyler Barriss waives extradition to Kansas

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 03, 2018 01:48 PM

The California man accused of making the swatting call that ended in a Wichita police officer fatally shooting a man will be brought back to Kansas.

Tyler Barriss, 25, waived his right to extradition during a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The hearing lasted just minutes.

Asked by Judge Deborah S. Brazil if he was the man wanted by Kansas authorities, Barriss said yes.

A fugitive-from-justice warrant filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors says Barriss was charged in Kansas on Dec. 29 with the felony of making a false alarm.

He remains in jail with no bond.

Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles district attorney, said the charges will be determined by the Kansas district attorney.

“We’re just here for extradition,” he said after the hearing.

Before his name was called, Barriss was held behind a glass wall with two sheriff’s deputies watching his back. He wore a hooded black sweatshirt. His hands were cuffed in front of him.

He bopped his head as if he was listening to music.

Barriss was arrested on a felony warrant on Dec. 29 in South Los Angeles. He is accused of reporting a fake homicide and hostage situation to the Wichita Police Department just after 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Swatting is the term when someone calls police with a fake story of a serious ongoing crime – like a killing, hostage situation or bomb threat – in an effort to draw a large police presence to an address. It has gained traction in recent years among online gamers.

The fake report led to the fatal police shooting of Andrew Finch, 28, in Wichita.

Contributing: Kaitlyn Alanis of The Eagle; Associated Press

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

