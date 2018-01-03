KCK man identified in Dec. 30 fatal shooting

A 28-year-old man found fatally shot Dec. 30 at North Ninth Street and Barnett Avenue in Kansas City, Kan., has been identified as Casido N. Rivera-Pillado, according to police.
The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Kansas City, Kan., police learned that Rivera-Pilado had been taken to a hospital just before they arrived.
Rivera-Pillado, a Kansas City, Kan., resident, died at the hospital, police said.
Police had no suspect information. No other details were released Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
