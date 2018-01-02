Independence police investigate deadly shooting outside of mall

Independence police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left a man dead inside the parking lot of the Independence Center.
Officers were summoned to the 18000 block of East 39th Street around 8:30 p.m. on a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the victim sprawled on the pavement just outside the shopping center, said police spokesman Officer John Syme.
Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available. The name of the victim has not been released.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
