Crime

Independence police investigate deadly shooting outside of mall

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 10:17 PM

Independence police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left a man dead inside the parking lot of the Independence Center.

Officers were summoned to the 18000 block of East 39th Street around 8:30 p.m. on a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the victim sprawled on the pavement just outside the shopping center, said police spokesman Officer John Syme.

Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available. The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

    Surveillance video from a business at 35th and Prospect shows an alleged carjacker speed away with an 18-month old child still in the vehicle. The child's mother hails a taxi in pursuit.

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase 2:08

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase
Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody 1:15

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody
KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River 0:33

KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River

View More Video